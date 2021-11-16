Americans keep spending despite rising prices

Retail News
Americans keep spending despite rising pricesThe Wall Street Journal 11/16/2021
U.S. retail sales in October increased 1.7 percent, an indication that consumers will continue to spend during the holiday season despite rising prices. “Consumers say they’re pessimistic — we have had very high inflation — but the truth is they’re in very good shape right now,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services Group.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!