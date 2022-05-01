Americans go to the gym despite spike in COVID-19 cases

Retail News

CNBC

Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau said that memberships and visits are remaining strong despite the recent rise in COVID-19 cases. “During the delta variant and omicron, we’re not seeing that pullback. … We’re not seeing members slowing to come in. We’re not seeing joins slowing. We’re not seeing cancelations rising,” he said. Mr. Rondeau added that people working out at his company’s locations are doing so more frequently and for longer than in the past.