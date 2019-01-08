Retail News

Americans believe women are as smart (smarter) than men

The New York Times 07/30/2019

In 1946, 35 percent of Americans thought men and women were equally intelligent, according to a new study published by the American Psychological Association. In 1995, 43 percent put men and women on equal intellectual footing. Last year, that percentage had risen to 86 percent, with more of those who thought one gender was smarter than the other leaning toward women.

