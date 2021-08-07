Americans are turning over their wardrobes

Retail News

The Associated Press/Chicago Tribune

Many American consumers have been living with the same wardrobes since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit. Now that restrictions are loosening, they are looking to freshen things up. “I have four sets of jeans, seven shirts and five sweaters that I wear every week,” said Alina Clark, co-founder of a software development company in Los Angeles. “They’re everything I’ve worn in the last two years. Me and my wardrobe are suffering from COVID fatigue.”