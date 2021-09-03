Retail News

American Rescue Plan forecast to lift millions out of poverty

The Washington Post 03/08/2021

The American Rescue Plan passed by the Senate this weekend will lift nearly 13 million of the nation’s citizens out of poverty, according to an analysis o the legislation by Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy. The poverty rate among America’s children will be cut by more than half.

