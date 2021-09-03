American Rescue Plan forecast to lift millions out of poverty

Retail News
American Rescue Plan forecast to lift millions out of povertyThe Washington Post 03/08/2021
The American Rescue Plan passed by the Senate this weekend will lift nearly 13 million of the nation’s citizens out of poverty, according to an analysis o the legislation by Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy. The poverty rate among America’s children will be cut by more than half.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!