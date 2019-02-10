American manufacturers may be at the start of a recession

Retail News

The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index fell to its lowest point in more than a decade in September, marking the second straight month of contraction. The index, which operates on a scale of 100, places any number below 50 percent as signs of recession. The number for September was 47.8, down from 49.1 in August. Manufacturers blamed the Trump administration’s trade disputes and tariffs for the slowdown.