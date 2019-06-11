American industry not happy over proposed interim trade deal with China

Retail News

CNBC

The American Apparel & Footwear Association has gone public with its disappointment over a proposed “phase one” deal that puts a temporary hold on some of the trade tariffs being imposed on China by the Trump administration. “On one hand, we’re really, really happy everybody’s talking,” said Rick Helfenbein, president and CEO of the trade group. “But for our industry, in particular, there’s nothing in this deal for us. We’re under tariff now. We will remain under tariff.”