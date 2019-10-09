American grocers fail the test when it comes to food waste

Retail News

The New York Times

Ninety percent of U.S. supermarkets assessed by the Center for Biological Diversity were given a grade of C or below when it comes to how they are addressing food waste. Walmart was the only chain that graded higher largely due to efforts to standardize labels and educate associates and customers. Up to 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions are related to food waste, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.