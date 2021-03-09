American Eagle reports slowing e-com sales but higher profits

Retail News
American Eagle reports slowing e-com sales but higher profitsCNBC 09/02/2021
Some investors took their gains today, selling off American Eagle stock on a second-quarter report that showed online sales missing analysts’ targets. The apparel brand’s digital sales slumped 5 percent vs. the same period last year. The company’s earnings, however, topped expecations: 60 cents adjusted vs. the expected 55 cents.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!