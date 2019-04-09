American Eagle Outfitters’ same-store sales come up short

Retail News
American Eagle Outfitters’ same-store sales come up shortReuters/Yahoo Finance 09/04/2019
American Eagle Outfitters posted a two percent gain in same-store sales during the company’s second quarter, short of the 3.05 percent increase expected by analysts. The retailer cited weaker than expected sales of seasonal clothing lines and a delayed start on back-to-school as factors in its sales results.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!