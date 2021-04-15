American Eagle Outfitters expects sales to top $1B in first quarter

Retail News
American Eagle Outfitters expects sales to top $1B in first quarterMarketWatch 04/15/2021
American Eagle Outfitters says that it is “on track” to top $1 billion in revenues for the first quarter. “Demand has accelerated across the American Eagle and Aerie brands, generating strong margins, higher full-priced selling and reduced promotions,” the company said in a statement. The retailer’s stock was up five percent in premarket trading.
