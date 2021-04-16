American Eagle Outfitters CEO predicts ‘Roaring 20s’ redux

Retail News
American Eagle Outfitters CEO predicts ‘Roaring 20s’ reduxCNBC 04/16/2021
American Eagle Outfitters CEO Jay Schottenstein is bullish on the business prospects for malls and his company as consumers come out of the novel coronavirus pandemic feeling more confident and ready to spend. “We think that when things get better and the pandemic goes away … we can be looking at the ‘Roaring 20s’,” he said.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!