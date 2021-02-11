American Eagle Outfitters acquires automated fulfillment center business

Retail News
American Eagle Outfitters acquires automated fulfillment center businessThe Wall Street Journal 11/02/2021
American Eagle Outfitters will buy Quiet Logistics for $350 million in cash. The acquisition, which is expected to close before the end of 2021, will give the retailer ownership of eight fulfillment centers in six cities that use robots and humans to handle orders for companies including Mack Weldon, Outdoor Voices and Peloton.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!