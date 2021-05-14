American Eagle debuts sustainable denim collection

Retail News
American Eagle debuts sustainable denim collectionWWD/Yahoo Finance 05/14/2021
American Eagle Outfitters has introduced a limited-edition line of sustainable denim pieces under the AE x The Jeans Redesign line. “Our denim is built to last across all categories,” said Jennifer Foyle, American Eagle Outfitters’ chief creative officer and Aerie global brand president. “But this specific one [collection] is made to last just a little bit longer.”
