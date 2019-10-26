American Dream mall gets temporary okay to open

Retail News

NJ.com

The American Dream mall, which includes more than 35 rides and attractions, has received a temporary certificate of occupancy from the state of New Jersey that will allow it to open its doors for 90 days. “Once all regulations are met under the New Jersey Uniform Construction Code, the facility, which has been in development for 15 years, will be issued a Certificate of Occupancy,” said the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs in a statement.