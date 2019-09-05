Retail News

American consumers to take another hit from Trump’s tariffs

The Washington Post 05/07/2019

Americans have already seen price increases on consumer goods due to tariffs placed on Chinese imports by the Trump administration next year. Now, the cost of goods is likely to go higher as Mr. Trump plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on a wider range of products imported from China, including clothing, furniture, fire alarms and more. Retailers and brands remain fearful of what the tariffs will mean for their businesses.

