American consumers are ready to go on a shopping spree

Retail News

CNBC

The combination of stimulus checks and rising confidence of a return to some semblance of normality is leading Americans to loosen up the tight grip they had on purchasing. Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette points to a recent jump in dress sales as an indication of good things to come. “You’ve got young women that are now able to put a prom date on the calendar and they’re coming to our stores and websites,” he said. “You’ve got mother of the bride. So, you definitely have wedding dates that you’re starting to see pop up onto people’s calendars, and you’re seeing them over at the bride category. And then, just people that are going out more, and so you see that in casual day dresses.”