Retail News

Los Angeles Times

Gildan Activewear Inc., which bought the assets of America Apparel last year (sans its stores) is treading carefully back into the world of physical retail by re-opening a former chain location on Melrose Ave. in LA. “We’re opening one, and that’s going to be like a test model store for us, and then we’re going to see where that takes us in the future,” said Glenn Chamandy, Gildan’s Chief Executive.