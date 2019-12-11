Amazon’s plan to cut out middlemen could hurt consumers

Retail News
Amazon’s plan to cut out middlemen could hurt consumersThe Wall Street Journal 11/12/2019
Amazon.com has been negotiating deals directly with Chinese manufacturers in an attempt to bring products to market in the U.S. without having to deal with a brand or other middlemen. The result, according to a Wall Street Journal investigation, is that thousands of products deemed unsafe by the U.S. government are being sold on the e-tail giant’s site.
Discussions
