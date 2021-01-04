Amazon’s new CEO not a work-from-home fan

Retail News

Amazon yesterday said that they would be recalling their workers back to the office after allowing many to work from home during the pandemic. “Our plan is to return to an office-centric culture as our baseline,” the company released in a memo. “We believe it enables us to invent, collaborate, and learn together most effectively.” Incoming CEO Andy Jassy has expressed a preference for office togetherness, saying it facilitates an environment where people can brainstorm ideas more spontaneously. “It’s not like you can organize 45 minutes and say, ‘we’re going to invent this product right now,’” he said.