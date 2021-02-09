Amazon’s new CEO is bullish on hiring, adding 55,000 positions

Retail News

Reuters

In his first press interview since taking the helm of Amazon, CEO Andy Jassy said he is planning a massive hiring effort to assure the ecommerce giant stays at the forefront of its retail business segments, cloud computing and digital advertising. Mr. Jassy plans to approve the hiring of 55,000 new employees, mostly in corporate and tech positions, a number that, for perspective, in itself rivals the total employees in such positions at Facebook.