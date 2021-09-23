Amazon’s department stores to feature high-tech changing rooms

Retail News
Amazon’s department stores to feature high-tech changing roomsThe Wall Street Journal 09/22/2021
The department store concept Amazon.com is reportedly opening will include high-tech dressing rooms where clothes are brought to customers after they have scanned QR codes on items they’d like to try on. Touchscreens located in dressing rooms may also recommend other choices based on items that customers have initially chosen.
