Amazon’s 1Q sales jumped 44 percent, announces Prime Day move

Retail News

CNBC

Amazon.com posted a 44 percent year-over-year increase in revenues during the first quarter and earnings of $15.79 per share, well over the $9.54 consensus among analysts. The retail and technology giant also confirmed that its annual Prime Day sales event is being moved to June this year. “In many areas, July is vacation month, so it might be better for customers, sellers and vendors to experiment with a different time period,” said CFO Brian Olsavsky. “We believe that it might be better timing later in [the second quarter], so that’s what we’re testing this year.”