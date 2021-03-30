Amazon workers union tally nears its close

Retail News

NPR

Employees working at an Amazon.com warehouse in Bessemer, AL, are voting on whether the facility will become the first owned by the company to unionize in the U.S. Those who support joining the union argue that collective bargaining is necessary to get the company to listen to their concerns about working conditions, wages, healthcare and other issues. Amazon counters that its minimum pay rate of $15 an hour is double the amount mandated by the state and that health benefits paid from day one are much better than workers in similar jobs receive from other employers.