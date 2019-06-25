Amazon wins patent approval for drone-based home surveillance

Retail News

NPR

In a future in which Amazon drones are criss-crossing neighborhoods delivering packages, it seems logical that these “eyes in the sky” might also be used to detect home vandalism, fire or other threats to home safety and security. The U.S. Patent office has approved Amazon’s plan, still in its infancy, that would give delivery customers the option of getting an aerial surveillance report at the same time they have a package delivered. Many details need to be worked out, but Amazon says the technology will use geofencing to assure only the customer’s house is included in the surveillance.