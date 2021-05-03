Amazon went on NYC warehouse shopping spree as pandemic hit

Retail News
Amazon went on NYC warehouse shopping spree as pandemic hitThe New York Times 03/04/2021
Amazon.com has significantly expanded its warehouse footprint in New York City since the onset with the novel coronavirus pandemic. The city and surrounding region were one of the first and hardest hit markets when the pandemic began last year. Amazon has since acquired nine new warehouses, including a one million-plus square foot facility in Queens, the largest in New York.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!