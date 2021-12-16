Retail News

Amazon Web Services stumbles again, affecting Netflix, Doordash, others

The Guardian 12/15/2021

For the second time in two weeks, cloud service provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) experienced connectivity problems on Wednesday, affecting service in Northern California and Oregon. The disruption was detected at a number of high profile customer sites, including Slack, Netflix, Doordash and Amazon’s own Ring service.

