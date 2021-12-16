Amazon Web Services stumbles again, affecting Netflix, Doordash, others

Retail News
Amazon Web Services stumbles again, affecting Netflix, Doordash, othersThe Guardian 12/15/2021
For the second time in two weeks, cloud service provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) experienced connectivity problems on Wednesday, affecting service in Northern California and Oregon. The disruption was detected at a number of high profile customer sites, including Slack, Netflix, Doordash and Amazon’s own Ring service.
