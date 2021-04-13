Amazon warehouse workers say ‘no’ to unionizing

Retail News

USA Today

Workers at an Amazon.com warehouse in Bessemer, AL, voted overwhelmingly to continue negotiating individually with the company rather than be represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union in a vote tallied by the National Labor Relations Board. The union claims that Amazon took advantage of laws unfairly skewed to employers to spread falsehoods and win the vote. Amazon claims that the vote represents workers’ approval of the status quo.