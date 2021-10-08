Amazon to pay shoppers hurt by marketplace sellers’ products

Retail News

Reuters/NDTV

Amazon.com has said it will pay customers for injuries suffered or property damaged as a result of using products sold by third-party sellers on its platform. The retail and technology giant will institute the new policy on Sept. 1 with valid claims up to $1,000, which make up more than 80 percent of such cases on the site. Amazon will not admit liability in any case where it makes a payment. Sellers will not be charged, but new rules will require more merchants to obtain product liability insurance.