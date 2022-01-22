Amazon to open a clothing store in LA

Retail News
Amazon to open a clothing store in LACNN 01/20/2022
Amazon.com is opening Amazon Style, a 30,000-square-foot store in Los Angeles. The store is Amazon’s latest entry merging its digital and physical operations. “Customers enjoy doing a mix of online and in-store shopping. And that’s no different in fashion,” said Simoina Vasen, the managing director of Amazon Style. “There’s so many great brands and designers, but discovering them isn’t always easy.”
