Amazon to open a clothing store in LA

Retail News

CNN

Amazon.com is opening Amazon Style, a 30,000-square-foot store in Los Angeles. The store is Amazon’s latest entry merging its digital and physical operations. “Customers enjoy doing a mix of online and in-store shopping. And that’s no different in fashion,” said Simoina Vasen, the managing director of Amazon Style. “There’s so many great brands and designers, but discovering them isn’t always easy.”