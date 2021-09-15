Retail News
Amazon to hire 125K workers as its open 100 facilities across the U.S.The Associated Press/Yahoo News 09/14/2021
Amazon.com said it plans to add 125,000 employees located throughout the U.S. and open 100 facilities to store, sort and ship packages. This latest announcement follows one from last month when the retail and technology giant said it was looking to fill 55,000 jobs in corporate and IT roles.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!