Amazon to enable Alexa to help customers pay their utility bills

Retail News
Amazon to enable Alexa to help customers pay their utility billsMarketWatch 10/27/2019
Amazon Pay VP Patrick Gautheir told attendees at the Money 20/20 technology conference that the company saw opportunities in bill payments. That was just before Amazon announced that it was adding a feature that allows consumers to use Amazon Pay to pay their bills online or using Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant technology.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!