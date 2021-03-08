Amazon testing delivery fees for Whole Foods orders

Retail News

Fortune

Amazon.com will begin charging Prime members $9.95 to deliver groceries from Whole Foods in Boston, Chicago and three other markets in New England. The fees will be imposed on orders beginning on Aug. 30. “This service fee helps to cover operating costs, so we can continue to offer the same competitive everyday prices in-store and online at Whole Foods Market,” the company said in an email to subscribers. A Whole Foods spokesperson described the fees as part of a pilot program.