Amazon tells employees and customers to take it to court

Retail News
Amazon tells employees and customers to take it to courtThe Wall Street Journal 06/02/2021
Amazon.com is not looking to settle legal disputes anymore. The retailing and technology giant has changed its terms of service to allow customers to sue the company instead of going through arbitration. The company is looking to avoid engaging in mass arbitration claims that typically come with very high payouts.
