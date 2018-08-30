Amazon takes issue with Bernie Sanders’ accusations of unfair pay

Retail News

Yahoo News

In a rare response to a politician’s challenges, Amazon released a statement contesting allegations made by Sen. Bernie Sanders that the company underpays its workers to the extent that many must apply for food stamps to make ends meet. In a blog post, the company claims that Sen. Sanders’ statements are misleading because, although some temporary workers no doubt apply for federal assistance, Amazon’s average hourly wage for full-time fulfillment center workers is over $15 an hour, once you total the value of cash, stock and incentive bonuses.