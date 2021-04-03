Amazon struggles to lift its Luxury Stores business

Retail News

Glossy

Amazon.com introduced its Luxury Stores feature six months ago but the e-tailing giant has faced challenges attracting top brands and customers to the site. “One of the most difficult obstacles that brands struggle with on Amazon is being found,” said Elaine Kwon, co-founder of Kwontified and a former Amazon employee. “You compete with billions of other listings that are constantly paying money through advertising and whatnot to try and have a better organic search ranking than you. When you combine that with a luxury store page that is purposely trying to isolate itself from that experience, how do they reconcile that? There has to be an easy permanent way on the homepage that lets customers discover and get to it. Without that connection, it’s being buried.”