Amazon stayed in Bangladesh as rivals left

The Wall Street Journal 10/23/2019

Most of the big U.S. clothing retailers stopped manufacturing in Bangladesh after a factory collapsed in 2013, killing more than 1,100 people. Amazon, according to a Wall Street Journal investigation, chose to continue making clothes in the country in many factories with owners that “have refused to fix safety problems identified by two safety-monitoring groups, such as crumbling buildings, broken alarms, and missing sprinklers and fire barriers.” Amazon responded that “safety is a top priority” at the company and it uses “automated tools” to identify problem suppliers.

