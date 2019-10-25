Amazon stayed in Bangladesh as rivals left

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Most of the big U.S. clothing retailers stopped manufacturing in Bangladesh after a factory collapsed in 2013, killing more than 1,100 people. Amazon, according to a Wall Street Journal investigation, chose to continue making clothes in the country in many factories with owners that “have refused to fix safety problems identified by two safety-monitoring groups, such as crumbling buildings, broken alarms, and missing sprinklers and fire barriers.” Amazon responded that “safety is a top priority” at the company and it uses “automated tools” to identify problem suppliers.