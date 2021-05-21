Amazon shuts down construction site after nooses found on lot

Retail News

USA Today

Amazon.com has shut down a construction site in Windsor, CT, after a seventh noose was found on the property in an area where there are no security cameras. The search for the person or persons responsible has been further complicated because hundreds of people from various companies are working at the site. Amazon has pledged “to find and hold accountable the perpetrators.” The FBI’s Civil Rights Division and the Connecticut State Police are assisting the Windsor police department with the investigation.