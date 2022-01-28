Amazon settles price-fixing suit

Retail News
Amazon settles price-fixing suitThe New York Times 01/27/2022
Amazon.com has agreed to pay $2.25 million to settle a suit brought against the company for a program that gave the retailers control over marketplace sellers’ pricing to prevent them from discounting products more than necessary. The attorney general’s office in Washington State said the practice had reduced competition between marketplace sellers and hurt consumers in the process.
Discussions
