Amazon sees sales growth slow as costs rise

Amazon sees sales growth slow as costs riseThe New York Times 10/29/2021
Amazon.com said sales were up 15 percent during the three months ending September and that profits rose about half that during the same period in 2020 due to higher costs. CEO Andy Jassy explained the higher costs as being connected to the pandemic, which has “driven extraordinary investments across our businesses to satisfy customer needs — just one example is that we’ve nearly doubled the size of our fulfillment network since the pandemic began.”
