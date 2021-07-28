Amazon says no near-term plans to accept Bitcoin

Retail News
Amazon says no near-term plans to accept BitcoinThe Verge 07/27/2021
Amazon.com has denied reports that it plans to begin accepting Bitcoin payments before the end of the year. A company spokesperson did not rule out Amazon eventually accepting cryptocurrencies as payment going forward. Speculation arose last week after an Amazon job listing for a digital currency and blockchain product lead was discovered.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!