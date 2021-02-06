Amazon says legalize it, ending cannabis testing for new hires

Retail News
Amazon says legalize it, ending cannabis testing for new hiresCNBC 06/02/2021
Amazon.com announced yesterday that it supports federal legislation that would legalize marijuana. The company also said that it will no longer include the drug in its pre-employment drug testing program and that cannabis will be treated the same as alcohol. Amazon said it would continue to test for all drugs and alcohol for any on-the-job incident where impairment could be a factor.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!