Amazon says it will promote more women and Black employees

Retail News
Amazon says it will promote more women and Black employeesBloomberg/The Dallas Morning News 04/15/2021
Amazon.com has made a pledge to increase the number of women in senior technical jobs by 30 percent this year and to double the number of Blacks in high level positions in the company’s U.S. businesses. Women currently fill 22.8 percent of senior leadership roles at Amazon, while Black employees fill 3.8 percent.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!