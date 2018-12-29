Amazon says Alexa came in handy this Christmas

Retail News

The Street

Among the more interesting revelations in the press release Amazon issued that crowed about all its gains this holiday season was the claim that “millions of Prime members” called on Alexa when doing their holiday shopping. According to Amazon, Alexa voice orders tripled over the 2017 holiday season. There were no shortage of pundits this year expressing doubts about the future of voice commerce. It could be that the huge installed Alexa-device base is starting to get comfortable with using the assistant for shopping.