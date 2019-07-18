Amazon says only 15 workers walked off the job in Prime Day strike

Retail News

Business Insider

Amazon.com said that only 15 employees took part in a planned strike at the e-tail giant’s Shakopee, MN fulfillment center on Prime Day. “It was obvious to the 1,500-full-time workforce that an outside organization used Prime Day to raise its own visibility, conjured misinformation and a few associate voices to work in their favor, and relied on political rhetoric to fuel media attention,” said an Amazon spokesperson in a statement.