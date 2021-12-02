Amazon rolls out palm readers for contactless purchases in stores

Retail News

KOMO News

Amazon One is the retailing and technology giant’s new contactless identity service that allows customers to identify themselves by placing their palms over a scanner. Amazon has been testing the tech at some of its stores. “We’ve heard great feedback from customers who say how easy it is to enroll and how much they like having Amazon One as a contactless option that makes their shopping trips even faster and more convenient,” said Dilip Kumar, vice president, physical retail & technology at Amazon.