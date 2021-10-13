Amazon rethinks workers’ return to offices

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Amazon.com is leaving it up to team directors to determine if staff need to return to their offices or if they will be allowed to continue working remotely. “We expect that there will be teams that continue working mostly remotely, others that will work some combination of remotely and in the office, and still others that will decide customers are best served having the team work mostly in the office,” wrote CEO Andy Jassy in a memo to employees.