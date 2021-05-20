Amazon rebranding Go stores to Fresh banner

Retail News
Amazon rebranding Go stores to Fresh bannerGeekWire 05/20/2021
Amazon.com is changing the name on its Go convenience and grocery stores to Amazon Fresh. The retailing and technology giant has been operating under a variety of banners: Amazon Go, Amazon Go Grocery, Amazon Fresh grocery stores, Amazon Fresh delivery, Whole Foods delivery and Prime Now delivery. The rebranding will eliminate the two Go banners at a time when Amazon is opening more of its Fresh grocery stores across the U.S.
Discussions
