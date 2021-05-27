Amazon reaches deal to acquire MGM

Retail News
Amazon reaches deal to acquire MGMThe Associated Press/Los Angeles Times 05/27/2021
Amazon.com has agreed to pay $8.45 billion to acquire MGM, the retailing and technology giant’s second-biggest acquisition following its $14 billion deal for Whole Foods in 2017. MGM, the studio which owns “Shark Tank” and movie franchises including Rocky and James Bond, is expected to boost Amazon’s Prime Video service and support its plans to further grow its subscription base.
