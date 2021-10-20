Amazon ramps up hiring effort to onboard 150K seasonal workers

Retail News
Amazon ramps up hiring effort to onboard 150K seasonal workersCBS News 10/19/2021
Amazon.com is looking to hire 150,000 workers to help meet demand during the holiday shopping season. The company is promoting starting wages that average $18 an hour, plus $3 more per hour for working nights and weekends. The retail and technology giant is also offering signing bonuses up to $3,000, depending on the location.
